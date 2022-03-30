INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition after being shot in Castleton, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, police were called to the 9400 block of Timber View Drive, near 96th Street and Allisonville Road.

Officers arrived to find a person suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

IMPD said the person believed to be responsible for the shooting is in custody. Officers do not believe there is an active threat to the community.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.