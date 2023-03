INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in the Castleton area early Thursday morning.

IMPD was sent to the 6700 block of E. 82nd Street on a report of a person shot just before 6 a.m. The address shows up as a strip mall featuring several businesses.

One victim was found. That person is currently in critical condition.

Workers at a nearby business locked their doors after reportedly hearing 15 shots.

This story is developing and will be updated.