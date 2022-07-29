INDIANAPOLIS – A shooting at a gas station on the northwest side left a person in critical condition.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday outside a Marathon gas station at 38th Street and High School Road.

Images from the scene showed a car with the driver’s side window shot out. The side of the vehicle had several visible bullet holes.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, IMPD said.

The incident happened about four blocks away from a Wednesday night shooting that injured a 17-year-old at a convenience store.