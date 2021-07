One person is in critical condition after a shooting on Emerson Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition following a shooting at a gas station on the northeast side.

Police were called to the business at 4201 N. Emerson on a report of a person shot around 11:40 Tuesday. They did find one person with a gunshot wound.

That person was last described to be in critical condition.

Police have not released any suspect information.