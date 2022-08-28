INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in critical condition Sunday night after a shooting on the city’s near north side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were sent around 9:30 p.m. to the 1400 block of N. College Avenue on report of a person shot. This area is near the intersection of E. 15th Street and N. College.

Upon arrival, officers found a victim with apparent gunshot wounds. The person is reported to be in critical condition, IMPD said.

IMPD aggravated assault detectives have responded to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.