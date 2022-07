KOKOMO, Ind. — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting Tuesday in Kokomo, the Kokomo Police Department announced.

Police said a suspect has been detained.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of East Gerhart Street.

At 1:30 p.m., KPD said investigators were still currently at the scene investigating the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.