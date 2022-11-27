LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette police are investigating after a male was found shot to death Friday afternoon in an alley.

The Lafayette Police Department has launched a homicide investigation into the death. The male’s body was found around 2:15 p.m. Friday in an alley near 60 Green Street.

The victim, LPD said, appeared to have died from at least one gunshot wound. The victim has not yet been identified, pending a positive ID from the county coroner.

“This is an active investigation and no arrests have been made at this time. It is believed that

this was a targeted act,” LPD said in a release. “Anyone with information should contact the Lafayette Police Department at (765)807-1200 or the WeTip Hotline at (800)78-CRIME.”