INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police have another deadly shooting investigation on their hands.

Police were called to a gas station at E. 25th St. and N. Sherman Dr. about 1:46 a.m. Tuesday, on a report of shots fired in the area.

Initially, police were unable to locate any evidence of a shooting, and expanded their investigation. They located a vehicle across the street, and a man inside the vehicle who had been shot.

When medics arrived, they pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police say they have no suspect information and have not released details about the age of the victim.

They’re also trying to determine if the shooting happened at the gas station and if the victim might have been a customer or station employee.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Christopher Winter at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Christopher.Winter@indy.gov.