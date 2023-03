INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating a shooting on the northeast side of the city.

According to IMPD, officers were dispatched around 9:20 a.m. to the 4200 block of North Arlington Avenue.

Police found a person in the area suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. The victim was awake and breathing, IMPD said.

Aggravated Assault detectives responded to the scene. The shooting remains under investigation.