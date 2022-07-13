INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after an overnight shooting inside an apartment complex on the near northwest side.

Police were sent to the Woods Apartments on Merrick Way just before 1:30 a.m. on a report of a possible shooting victim.

Officers found a male in the stairwell outside of a vacant apartment that had signs of a forced entry. He had been shot and was declared deceased by medics on scene.

Investigators believe the shooting is tied to a walk-in gunshot victim at a local hospital. The victim matched the description of a person who was seen leaving the complex after the shooting.

At this point, it’s unclear if the walk-in patient is another victim or a person of interest as well.

“We solve these crimes with help from the public. Without their help, they are difficult, if not impossible to solve,” said IMPD Nightwatch Capt. Don Weilhammer.

IMPD asks anyone with information to contact Detective Mark Howard at 317-327-3475.