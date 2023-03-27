INDIANAPOLIS — A victim in a shooting Monday afternoon at an apartment complex on Indianapolis’ near west side has died, according to local police.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called around 6:40 p.m. to the 3800 block of W. Michigan Street for a person shot.

This is the address for the Maple Creek Village Apartment complex, which is near the intersection of Michigan and Holt Road on Indy’s near west side.

Upon arrival, IMPD said crews found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound in an apartment building’s common stairwell. That victim, IMPD said around 7 p.m., was reported to be in stable condition.

Around 7:45 p.m., IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said that the victim in the shooting had been pronounced dead. The age of the victim was not immediately provided by police.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.