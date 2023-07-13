INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said a woman has been detained after a shooting that occurred late Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the block of 8100 Wood Hollow Lane just after 11 p.m. and located a victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.

IMPD identified Jennifer McLaughlin, 40, as the person detained in connection to the shooting. She was arrested for aggravated battery, intimidation, domestic battery and criminal recklessness.

There is no additional information on what led to the shooting.