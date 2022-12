INDIANAPOLIS – A person died in a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis Saturday afternoon, police say.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to 7700 Newport Way around 1:15 p.m. That’s in the area of East 75th Street and Shadeland Avenue.

Officers arrived to find a person suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. The individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story.