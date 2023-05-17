INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead following a shooting late Wednesday night on Indy’s northeast side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called around 10 p.m. to the 3400 block of E. 38th Street. Upon arrival, IMPD said officers learned the victim was taken to Community East hospital by a “private vehicle”.

Around 10:10 p.m., IMPD officers were called to Community East Hospital on N. Ritter Avenue for a walk-in person shot.

That person, IMPD confirmed around 10:50 p.m., later died from their injuries. At the initial E. 38th Street scene, IMPD identified the victim as an adult male.

IMPD Capt. Mark McCardia said on scene that all that is known about the shooting is that it was a result of a disturbance between the victim and the possible suspect.

However, McCardia could not confirm whether or not there is a threat to the public at this time.

No other information was immediately provided on the shooting.