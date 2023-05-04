INDIANAPOLIS — An FBI led tip to the federal sentencing of an Eaton man for distributing images of child sexual abuse.

Court documents show Muncie police received an FBI tip in January of 2022 about Benjamin Covey, 43, of Eaton, Indiana. He had uploaded explicit images featuring child sexual abuse under the username “BosJangles” on the instant messaging app Kik.

Covey admitted during an interview with police that he joined a group called “pedo for kids” on Kik. When police searched his cellphone, more than 600 images were found depicting child sexual abuse, including an image of an adult man engaged in a sex act with a toddler.

“This dangerous criminal used Kik to find other pedophiles and share the horrific abuse of the most vulnerable victims,” said Zachary A. Myers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. I am grateful to the FBI and the Muncie Police Department for work to ensure that this defendant will serve a significant prison sentence, where out children will be out of his reach.”

Covey was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for distribution of child sexual abuse material.

Investigators said Covey must also be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 10 years following his release from federal prison. He must also register as a sex offender wherever he lives, works, or goes to school.

Investigators said Covey was also accused of allowing juveniles to drink and showing them sexually explicit materials, but no federal charges were filed.