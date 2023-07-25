LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The parents of 1-year-old Isiah Johnson have been arrested in relation to a March shooting in a Lafayette apartment that led to Johnson’s death.

According to a news release from the Lafayette Police Department, 24-year-old Shatia Welch and 27-year-old Deonta Johnson were arrested on Monday afternoon.

According to court documents, filed earlier this month in Tippecanoe County, Welch and Deonta Johnson have been preliminarily charged with:

One count of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, a Level 1 felony;

Two counts of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony;

One count of neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury, a Level 5 felony;

One count of conspiracy to commit dealing in a narcotic drug, a Level 2 felony;

One count of dealing in a narcotic drug, a Level 2 felony;

One count of possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 3 felony;

One count of conspiracy to commit dealing in marijuana, a Level 6 felony;

One count of dealing in marijuana, a Level 6 felony;

Two other drug-related misdemeanor charges.

Court documents also state that Deonta Johnson was also charged with one count of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony.

According to previous reports, detectives determined that Isiah Johnson was shot by his 5-year-old sibling in late March at the Romney Meadows apartment complex in Lafayette. Officials said the sibling was able to access to a weapon in the apartment.

According to an affidavit for probable cause, Deonta Johnson told officers at the time that he was asleep on the couch and awoke because of a “loud boom,” finding his son in his bedroom. At the time, he denied that Isiah Johnson had been shot and denied that he had a gun in the apartment. However, he later told officers that Welch, the leaseholder of the apartment, did own a gun.

Welch told officers at the time that she kept the gun under her bed in a lockbox, keeping a set of keys with her and stated that she lost the other set of keys. She said that the 5-year-old “would not know what the keys belonged to.” When officers investigated the apartment, they said that a gun and the keys to a Nissan were located in the top dresser drawer in a bedroom of the apartment. While searching the apartment, they also found marijuana and pills that tested positive for fentanyl.

The affidavit reads that the cause of death for Isiah Johnson was a gunshot wound. The documents also said that the 1-year-old died with marijuana in his blood.

The release said that Welch and Deonta Johnson are awaiting extradition back to Tippecanoe County. According to the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office, the state has requested bond in the amount of $200,000 surety and $20,000 cash.