INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead following a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis.

At approximately 4:20 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot near 2000 Kildare Ave. Officials located a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

At 4:34 p.m., IMPD officers announced the victim was dead. IMPD officials will not identify the victim until his family has been notified of the incident.

Police’s investigation into the shooting is ongoing. At 5:54 p.m., IMPD announced via social media that it had detained the suspect. Officers began their search for the suspected shooter shortly after they responded to the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.