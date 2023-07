INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a person was injured in a shooting early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting call at the 3700 block of La Grange Ct. around 12:21 a.m. and learned that a person had been shot. Upon arrival, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot/graze wound.

Investigators confirmed that the victim is currently in stable condition. Aggravated assault detectives are investigating this case.