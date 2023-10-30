INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting early Monday morning on the city’s northwest side.

Officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of W. 39th St on a report of a person shot around 1 a.m. and located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. IMPD said the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

In addition, officers detained a person of interest but were later released pending further investigation.

Detectives also located a firearm on or near the victim.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the IMPD Homicide Unit’s Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers.