INDIANAPOLIS — Police say three men were injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon in a commercial district on the far east side and that one later died after being taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded around 6:45 p.m. Sunday to the 3700 block of N. Mitthoefer Rd. on report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers said they found a 30-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound or wounds, in a car with two other men who had been injured from shrapnel and glass.

The man, police said, was then taken to a local hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead, according to IMPD. The other two men shot were in stable condition.

This is the second shooting death in the area of 38th and Mitthoefer in under a week. On Thursday, June 9, court records claim a fender bender led to a murder in the area.

“This is absolutely unacceptable,” IMPD Capt. Mike Leepper said at the scene Sunday. “The people that have to live in this community, want to be able to go to these businesses.”

Thursday’s shooting that left one person dead occurred outside a gas station. Sunday’s was near a laundromat, all in the same area.

“They want to be able to patron the gas station, the laundromat that’s located behind me, as well as the businesses adjacent to me, and not have to worry about gunfire in the parking lot,” Leepper said.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.