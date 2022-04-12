LAWRENCE, Ind. – A murder suspect mistakenly released from an Ohio jail is back in custody after being arrested in central Indiana.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, officers arrested 22-year-old Cornell Gray around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Police received a tip that a wanted man was in an apartment at East 42nd Street and Franklin Road.

Gray was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Marion County Adult Detention Center for processing. He will be extradited to Ohio.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Gray was wanted in connection with the 2021 murder of a 28-year-old man in Cleveland.

He was released by mistake from the Cuyahoga County Jail on March 18. Cleveland police discovered the error when they tried to interview him and found out he was no longer in custody.

U.S. Marshals previously arrested Gray on an outstanding warrant during a February traffic stop in Texas.

He was booked into the Cuyahoga County Jail on March 15 and then released days later after posting bond. The mix-up remains under investigation.