WINCHESTER, Ind. — An Ohio man was arrested after traveling across state lines in order to meet what he believed was a 14-year-old girl at the Winchester Walmart. Instead, the Ohio man was confronted by a group of online predator catchers who called the police.

Aaron B. Clark of Liberty Township, Ohio, is charged with attempted child molesting, a Level 1 felony, and child solicitation, a Level 4 felony.

Booking photo of Aaron Clark (Randolph County Jail)

According to court documents, Clark had been communicating with a decoy posing as a 14-year-old girl through the app Her. The decoy, a member of Predator Catchers Incorporated, showed officers text messages allegedly sent by Clark that included several sexual messages.

“I’ll make you feel really good,” Clark reportedly messaged the supposed 14-year-old.

Clark ended up setting up a meeting with the “child” on Nov. 4 at the Winchester Walmart. But in the electronics section of the store, he didn’t meet a young girl but instead was confronted by the child predator group.

Police arrived at the scene and took Clark into custody. Officers attempted to interview Clark but Clark asked for an attorney. He was then booked into the Randolph County Jail.

In Indiana, a Level 1 felony carries a sentencing range of 20 to 40 years.