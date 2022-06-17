HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — An Ohio man is facing child solicitation charges after he sent “intimate” images of himself to someone he thought was an underage girl and tried to make arrangements to meet in Indiana, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

An arrest warrant was issued for 55-year-old Raymond L. Walker — of Toledo, Ohio — on charges of child solicitation and distribution of obscene matter to a minor. HCSO said he was extradited from Ohio and is being held in the Howard County Jail.

Walker had sexual conversations and sent intimate images of himself to an investigator who was portraying an underage girl, said the sheriff’s office. He also tried to make arrangements to come to Indiana to meet who he thought was an underage girl and spoke of “relocating” to another state with her, the sheriff’s office explained.

This case remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information should contact the Howard County Sheriff’s Task Force Unit by calling its tip line at 765-614-3372 or sending an email to taskforce@howardcountin.gov.

Child sexual exploitation can be reported to the cyber tip line for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Reports can be made 24 hours a day, seven days a week online or by calling 1-800-843-5678.