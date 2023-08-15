FAIRFIELD, Ind. — A Cincinnati girls basketball coach was arrested on two felony charges after a large fight broke out last month that involved coaches and juvenile players assaulting basketball officials during a tournament held at Triton High School in Shelby County.

Laquita Carter, coach of the Cincinnati Indians Elite girls basketball team, was arrested on Friday in Cincinnati after a warrant was issued out of Shelby County Circuit Court. Carter is being held on felony charges of criminal confinement and battery and is expected to be extradited from Ohio to Shelby County Jail.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to the Triton High School gym on July 23 due to a fight breaking out that involved players, adults and basketball officials.

The fight occurred during a game between the Cincinnati Indians Elite and the DSP Heat of Owensboro, Kentucky. The game was part of a tournament held at Triton High School organized by Indiana US Amateur Basketball.

The sheriff’s department said that during the game one official was confined and assaulted with Carter’s charges stemming from an investigation into this assault.

The sheriff’s department said another official was also physically assaulted by both Cincinnati Indians Elite boy and girl players. The investigation into that assault is ongoing as the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department continues to work to identify the juvenile players.

Further investigation revealed that several curved monitors were also stolen out of a Triton HIgh School classroom during the tournament. The sheriff’s department said juvenile boy basketball players who were part of the tournament stole the monitors. The loss is estimated at $1,700.

Anyone with information about the fights or thefts during the tournament at Triton High School on July 23 is asked to contact Detective Joseph Mohr at (317) 398-6661.