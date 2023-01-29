INDIANAPOLIS — Two men are facing charges after an officer-involved shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

The initial incident that sparked the shooting, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said, occurred around 3 a.m. Sunday in Broad Ripple. Officers were called to the 1000 block of Broad Ripple Avenue after a woman said the father of her child shot a single round into her car. No one was injured in the incident.

IMPD detectives responded to the scene and identified the suspect as 22-year-old Christian Myers. A search was launched by police to find Myers.

Around 4 p.m. Sunday, officers located Myers at a BP gas station located at the intersection of 38th Street and Fall Creek Boulevard on the northeast side. IMPD said officers attempted to arrest him at the gas station, but he instead got into his car and drove away.

Police began chasing Myers’ vehicle until he crashed into an uninvolved citizen’s car near the intersection of Binford Avenue and Kessler Boulevard. No one was injured in the crash.

Myers and a 24-year-old man inside the car then fled on foot, IMPD said. Officers chased the two men, and eventually Myers began shooting at police, IMPD indicated in an update. No officers were injured in the incident.

IMPD officers returned fire and struck Myers. He was taken to Methodist Hospital, where he remains in critical condition as of Monday afternoon, IMPD said. Myers was charged with intimidation, criminal recklessness, unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer, and battery in connection to the incident that occurred at 3 a.m. His charges related to the chase and shooting are still being determined, IMPD said.

The second man that ran from police was not hit by the gunfire. However, police said he was taken to Eskenazi Hospital for a complaint of chest pain following the foot chase. He was later arrested for resisting law enforcement. Police said they do not suspect him of having any role in the original disturbance at 3 a.m., and there is no indication he fired shots at officers.

IMPD investigators located two guns on the scene. The first gun, a handgun with an extended magazine, was found next to the passenger-side door of Myers’ vehicle.

The second gun, a handgun that IMPD said had an extended magazine and was equipped with a Glock switch, was found near Myers. Photos of both guns, provided by IMPD, can be seen below:

Detectives said they recovered one shell casing from the initial Broad Ripple shots-fired run and are currently comparing that to the ballistics recovered from the officer-involved shooting scene.

Police said that there is no active threat to the public and that all parties involved are accounted for.

The three IMPD officers involved in the shooting have been put on administrative leave pending an investigation, which is standard protocol in officer-involved shootings.