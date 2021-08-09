Officer-involved shooting at Lawrence bar ends with man in critical condition

LAWRENCE, Ind. — One suspect was wounded in an officer-involved shooting early Monday morning outside a Lawrence bar.

According to police, officers were sent to Mar y Sol Bar and Grill on Pendleton Pike around 2 a.m. in connection to a disturbance inside the bar. We’re told the disturbance then made its way outside, and shots were fired in the parking lot area.

Two off-duty Lawrence police officers were working security in the parking lot and saw and heard the gunshots. One of those officers then returned fire, striking one man.

“They obviously heard and made observations of the shots fired, and one officer engaged the individual who was alleged to be firing shots,” said Lawrence Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff.

The man is in critical condition.

No officers were hurt.