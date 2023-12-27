MUNCIE, Ind. — Court documents reveal that an off-duty Delaware County sheriff’s deputy walked outside to find a person he did not recognize standing in his neighbor’s yard, urinating with his pants pulled all the way down to his ankles.

After shouting at the man and identifying himself as a law enforcement officer, the suspect reportedly pulled up his pants, while still urinating, and walked down the alley. A short time later, however, the off-duty deputy saw the man again — only this time the man was on the deputy’s porch and trying to open his bedroom window.

Rakime Johnson, 31, of Berne was arrested on Tuesday morning on preliminary charges of residential entry, a Level 6 felony, along with two misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass and indecent exposure.

Court documents reveal that Johnson didn’t seem in a normal state of mind after being arrested; a deputy reporting that Johnson was “moving around erratically” in the back seat of the sheriff’s vehicle. He also slurred his speech and mumbled with asked for his name, with Johnson not identified until later by jail staff.

According to the court documents, Johnson was caught in the 500 block of N. Wheeling at around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday after the off-duty deputy spotted him urinating on his neighbor’s lawn. The deputy ended up calling dispatch after spotting Johnson on his porch. Johnson was reportedly trying to open the deputy’s bedroom window.

The off-duty deputy ended up ordering Johnson off his porch, announcing his presence as a law enforcement officer. An on-duty deputy arrived and placed Johnson under arrest.

Court records reveal that Rakime was charged in September with possession of meth in Howard County. He pleaded guilty on Sept. 30 and was ordered to serve 536 days on supervised probation.

Rakime was still on probation at the time of the alleged events on Dec. 26 in Muncie.