INDIANAPOLIS — Two men linked to the theft of more than $190,000 worth of gaming cards at Gen Con last month in Indianapolis have officially been charged, according to documents filed Tuesday by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

Officials said that Thomas Dunbar and Andrew Giaume have each been charged with one count of theft, a Level 5 felony, in relation to the incident. Officials said that they “knowingly (exerted) unauthorized control over the property of Pastimes, Inc. and/or Wizards of the Coast, to=wit: Magic the Gathering and/or Dungeons and Dragons gaming cards; with the intent to deprive said person of any part of the use or value of the property.”

According to previous reports, both Dunbar and Giaume were identified as persons of interest in the theft, which occurred in early August before the start of Gen Con in Indianapolis. The cards were since located by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, with the help of New York State Police, on Aug. 25.

The affidavit of probable cause, which accompanied the charges, stated that police were called to the convention on Aug. 2, when officials discovered that a pallet stacked with boxes containing the gaming cards had been stolen. Through security footage on site, detectives found the footage of two men allegedly using a pallet jack to take the pallet and place it behind a black curtain.

Other video showed the two men using a red hand cart to transport the boxes that were initially on the pallet to the nearby parking garage and into a rental vehicle, according to the documents.

Detectives received information on Aug. 7 that identified the two men as Dunbar and Giaume. Through an internet search, the documents said that the two were linked with a board gaming company and detectives used additional video to identify that Dunbar and Giaume were allegedly the two men in the security footage and linked them to two addresses in New York City.

On Aug. 8, the detective received an “unsolicited” call from an attorney in New York who said he was representing an unnamed client who was in possession of the stolen cards.

“The attorney stated that his client discovered the story online and asked the attorney to contact IMPD,” the affidavit reads. “The attorney stated that his client was coerced into purchasing a pallet of merchandise by an individual named ‘Jeff’ for $4,000. The attorney stated his client was unaware of the actual value of what he/she had purchased until he/she returned home and saw the story about the theft.”

With the help of Gen Con, detectives were able to determine that Dunbar and Giaume, as well as the company they were linked to, were not listed as vendors for the convention and would not have had any reason to be inside the center prior to Gen Con starting. Detectives also used video from a local hotel, which saw Dunbar and Giaume checking into the hotel.

After detectives released the names of the suspects to the public, the affidavit said that a vendor at the convention had a conversation with a man on Aug. 1, later believed to be Dunbar. Officials said that Dunbar was allegedly trying to enter a locked door of the vendor at the convention.

On Aug. 25, New York State Police located and confiscated 115 boxes and packages containing “Magic: The Gathering” and “Dungeons and Dragons” gaming cards. The documents stated that the total retail value of the stolen product was $195,652.

“During the course of the investigation, the stolen merchandise was located and recovered as evidence. The filing of charges today ensures that there are criminal consequences for this conduct,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in the release.