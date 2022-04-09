INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition following a shooting Saturday on Indianapolis’ north side, police said.

Police with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 600 block of West 39th Street after being dispatched around 3:50 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers said they found a person with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound or wounds.

The victim, whose name is not currently being released by police, is being treated for injuries and is in critical condition, IMPD said. Police also said no other information is being released at this time.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.