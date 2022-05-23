INDIANAPOLIS – A north side business has been ordered to close until it gets its permits in order.

N Zone Bar & Grill was the site of a shooting that left a person in critical condition early Sunday morning. Police were called to the location at 8311 N. Michigan Rd. around 3:30 a.m.

Police said the shooting happened during a party being held at the location.

During the course of the investigation, Pike Township Fire Marshal Jonathan Kempler discovered the business lacked a valid amusement and entertainment permit.

Kempler said an inspection also found the owner didn’t have the proper permits for construction work being done at the location.

The Pike Township Fire Department issued a shutdown order Sunday and said the business would remain closed until it obtains the proper permits.

The business also had open fire codes violations that must be taken care of, Kempler said.