INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis student has been charged after he allegedly brought a firearm to a north side high school earlier this month.

According to court documents, filed Monday in Marion Superior Court, a 17-year-old student at North Central High School was charged with one count of unlawful carrying of a handgun, a Level 5 felony; one count of possession of a machine gun, a Level 5 felony; and one count of a firearm on school property, a Level 6 felony. The student was also charged with an additional weapons-related misdemeanor.

On Aug. 10, officials, including an officer with the Washington Township Schools Police Department, were conducting school patrol at North Central High School when they observed smoke coming from a bathroom. According to an affidavit for probable cause, officials escorted five students from the bathroom to an administration office to conduct a reasonable suspicion search.

When the 17-year-old student was being searched, officials said they “noticed a very heavy, long item within the front crotch area” of the student’s pants. In a more comprehensive search, they discovered the student was in possession of a concealed firearm.

The affidavit for probable cause identified the firearm as a black Glock 19 with a machine gun conversion device (also commonly called a “Glock switch”), a 33 full metal jacket, Luger P 9mm bullets in an extended magazine and a mounted green laser light in a box for the firearm. No other items were found on the student.

Officials said the student was transported to the juvenile detention center because of “possible safety and security reasons.”