NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Police in Noblesville are looking for a suspect in a series of thefts at local parks.

Police say in early May, the suspect stole things like bags, wallets, and purses from vehicles parked at public parks. The suspect would shatter car windows to get access to the items.

Victims said things like their credit and debit cards, checks, and laptops and tablets were taken.

Images provided by Noblesville police

Noblesville released images of an individual using the stolen cards to buy hundreds of dollars worth of gift cards and snacks at a Noblesville Walmart on at least two occasions.

The suspect was seen in Nissan Murano with a stolen license plate (WXK545) from Carmel.

If you can identify the suspect, call NPD at 316-776-6371. You can also email Detective Lindenschmidt at dlindenschmidt@noblesville.in.us.