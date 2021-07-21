Noblesville police investigate officer-involved shooting

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A Noblesville police officer was involved in a shooting that injured one man Wednesday morning.

Noblesville police say officers responded to the 600 block of S. 5th Street on what was described as an “unknown call for police.”

When officers arrived, there was no response from the home. Police say officers then heard yelling coming from the west and encountered a man and his girlfriend walking back towards the residence.

That man was then shot by a Noblesville police officer. Police have not released any details about what exactly led up to the shooting.

The man was taken to the hospital.

No officers were hurt.

We expect to hear more from police by this afternoon.