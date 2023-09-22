HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Noblesville man is facing charges after being accused of strangling his dog after he said he kept barking while trying to sleep.

Charles Bradley, 58, is charged with animal cruelty and abandonment of a vertebrae animal.

Investigators said that on Aug. 21, an officer from Noblesville responded to a hospital on a report of a man who shot himself. When the officer met with Bradley, he revealed that he had attempted suicide and admitted to killing his dog.

According to court documents, Bradley said he was trying to sleep, and his dog would

not stop barking. Bradley got up, strangled his dog, and placed the dog in the

detached garage behind the residence.

Bradley told investigators that “he could not live with himself” after killing the dog.

Investigators later found the deceased dog in a tote in the garage.

An initial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 22 at 1:15 p.m.