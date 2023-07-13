INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced an Indy man was just sentenced to 27 years in prison after shooting at officers in 2022.

Ryan Ridner was sentenced to 27 years after being found guilty in June on two counts of attempted murder, one count of criminal recklessness and not guilty of resisting law enforcement. The criminal recklessness conviction was vacated in the sentencing order.

In 2022, Indianapolis police officers were called to Dollar Hide North Drive on the city’s southwest side just before 4 p.m. on August 25. Ridner’s mother stated she was “afraid for his mental well-being.”

IMPD says the mother stated Ridner had just lost his job two days prior to the call, adding he was drinking and feared he was suicidal. When officers arrived, Ridner had approached the door armed with a handgun.

Officers asked him to put the weapon down and he did. However, when they asked him to step away from the weapon, he responded “No, now why would I do that” before picking up the weapon and retreating into the house.

Court documents detail officers took cover, waiting for backup when they took two shots from Ridner.

S.W.A.T. responded to the scene and Ridner was arrested and charged with attempted murder, criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement.

Ridner was convicted in June of two counts of attempted murder, Level 1 Felony and was sentenced to 27 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections, Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m. He has a jail credit of 323 days.