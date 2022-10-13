INDIANAPOLIS — Ryan Busse was awakened sometime after 4 a.m. but well before dawn by the ruckus downstairs from a neighboring unit at the George Apartments in the 5600 block of Sebring Court.

”There’s this guy yelling at a woman. He’s just pounding wailing on the door, trying to get his way inside,” said Busse. “Not long before the police officers showed up I heard one gunshot obviously fired from the man himself. Right after the police officers showed up and got into the apartment there was another shot.”

An IMPD officer discharged his weapon in the tight confines of the hallway leading to the ground-floor apartment.

No one was struck and the man was arrested.

An acquaintance of the man’s ex-girlfriend told me the woman had a restraining order against the gunman.

”The two individuals involved were known to each other,” said Ptl. Samone Burris. “They were ex-boyfriend and girlfriend and this is a domestic violence incident.”

Since 2015, the number of times IMPD officers have discharged their weapons over the course of a year has ranged from a high of 20 to a low of four.

Thus far in 2022, IMPD officers have fired their guns at least six times, most recently, in the wounding of a man downtown who was wanted for the killing of the mother of his daughter outside a Haughville daycare in September and then earlier this month four SWAT officers fired their weapons and killed a man holding his girlfriend at gunpoint in the bedroom of a house on South Holt Road.

Statewide, Indiana State Police detectives have investigated shootings involving troopers or officers and deputies from other agencies 57 times since Jan. 1, 2020.

”It’s terrifying for sure whether you’re the victim, whether you’re the officer, from top to bottom it’s just a horrifying situation,” said Busse.

Twice in the last week the cars of IMPD officers were struck by gunfire.

The first occurred early Sunday morning as police moved in on an armed man who fired off more than a dozen shots in the downtown bar district on South Meridian Street, then just a few days later, the car of an undercover officer doing surveillance in the 3600 block of Ralston Avenue was struck by gunfire.

”I think it’s a reminder to our community of the dangers that not only our officers face but our residents as well,” said Rick Snyder, President of Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 86. ”It’s seemingly become a norm to live in a society of lawlessness and disorder.”