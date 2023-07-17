HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A New Palestine man will serve 50 years in prison after he was convicted in June on 13 counts including rape, sexual misconduct with a minor and battery.

According to a news release from Hancock County, 41-year-old Patrick Thompson was sentenced to 70 years in the Indiana Department of Correction on July 14. He will serve 50 years of his sentence in prison with 20 years and 360 day suspended to probation.

According to previous reports, Thompson was found guilty in June of raping a teenager in January 2021.

In January 2021, Thompson gave alcohol to a 15-year-old and raped the teen when they were intoxicated. According to previous reports, Thompson was arrested in March 2021.

“The victim in this case was just 15 years old at the time of this terrible crime. While nothing can take away the trauma of this experience, the outcome of this case will allow her to begin to move forward without worrying about encountering Mr. Thompson,” Brent Eaton, the Hancock County prosecutor, said in the release.

“I hope this sentence sends a message to sexual predators: We will always take these cases very seriously and work our hardest to bring justice to victims,” Eaton went on to say in the release