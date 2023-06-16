NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A 41-year-old man from New Palestine has been found guilty of raping a teenager in January 2021.

Patrick L. Thompson was convicted by a jury on Friday on 13 counts including rape, sexual misconduct with a minor, battery and more.

The case stems from a Jan. 2, 2021, incident in which Thompson was accused of giving alcohol to a 15-year-old and then raping the teenager while they were intoxicated. The teenager ended up escaping the home by climbing out a window and calling for help, according to court documents.

Thompson was arrested on March 3, 2021.

He will be sentenced on July 14.

“Sexual assault cases are among the most difficult to prosecute,” said Hancock County Prosecutor Brent Eaton. “The testimony of the victim in this case and the thorough investigation by the New Palestine Police Department were key. I commend the victim for the bravery displayed from the beginning of the case through the trial. Justice was served.”