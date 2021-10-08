Deadly near northwest side shooting under investigation

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting on the near northwest side that killed one man.

Around 11:15 p.m., police were sent to the 600 block of Eugene Street near 30th Street and MLK, Jr Drive for a report of a person shot.

Police found a man inside a vehicle on Eugene Street who bad been shot. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

Investigators are working to determine whether the shooting happened inside or outside of the vehicle.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Michael Wright at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Michael.Wright@indy.gov.