IMPD makes arrest in double shooting that left man dead, woman injured

UPDATE:

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Friday announced an arrest in a double shooting that left a man dead and a woman on injured October 1.

Police arrested 23-year-old Travis Lang on October 18 for his alleged involvement.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will determine final charges.

Docs show he had a pending visiting a common nuisance charge in July, pend burglary case for Dec. 2020, burglary Nov. 2020, and resisting law enforcement in 2019. All pending cases. — Courtney Crown (@CrownJournalist) October 22, 2021

ORIGINAL STORY:

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a double shooting in the Near Eastside neighborhood of the city that left one man dead and one woman wounded.

This marks the 200th homicide this year in the city of Indianapolis.

Officials for IMPD said they located the scene close to the intersection of E. 11th Street and N. Oxford Street. There, officers located a car and confirmed two people had been shot inside, with one adult man pronounced deceased at the scene. Preliminary reports say the shooter was in the car before opening fire and the victims are not from Indianapolis.

The deceased was later identified as 24-year-old Dylan McGinnis.

IMPD officials commented on the saddening milestone for the city.

““To see this happening in the world is even scarier for future generations to come,” IMPD Nightwatch Commander Kerry Buckner said.

IMPD also commented on the ongoing strain recent crimes are having on officers.

“A lot of guys work 16-hour days, the homicide detectives are getting stretched thin, and homicide investigations are not really anything you can cut corners on, so it’s kind of a marathon,” Commander Buckner said.

Homicide detectives will reportedly continue to canvass the area and anyone with information is directed to call Crime Stoppers.