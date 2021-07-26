Names of 4 men killed over weekend released as Indianapolis leaders search for solutions to record violence

INDIANAPOLIS – A violent weekend leaves four people dead across Indianapolis, and the identities of those killed have now been confirmed by the coroner’s office.

At the Sherbrook Apartments, along Stop 11 Road, someone shot and killed 43-year-old Sean Nailer. As always, police on scene asked for the public’s help to solve the case.

“Our officers continue to stand with the community. We ask the community to stand with us,” said IMPD officer William Young.

That shooting followed a violent weekend where 23-year-old Zachary Pettis died after being shot on Moller Road before seeking help at a Pike Township fire station.

Family approved photo of Zach Pettis.

On Saturday, 40-year-old David Woodward was killed when three men were shot on East Michigan Street, and 48-year-old Joseph Trammell was stabbed to death on East 37th Street.

There has now been 151 homicides this year in Indianapolis. That’s a record-breaking pace that city leaders admit is disappointing while they continue to search for solutions to the violence.

“What we have in place is set to work and will work over time,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “The programs we’ve implemented are working. We just need to scale them to a higher degree.”

For his part, Mayor Hogsett insists the city’s current public safety plan will reduce gun violence, even though the numbers remain discouraging.

Last year on the same date there were 126 homicides, which also represented a huge spike compared to the number of deaths from 2017 to 2019.

In 2017 there were 86 homicides on this date, with 90 homicides in 2018 and 83 in 2019.

“The truth is in 2019 the number of homicides went down from the year previous, and then the pandemic hit,” said Hogsett.

Regardless of COVID’s impact, the City-County Council president agrees with the mayor that continued investment into police and community groups will eventually succeed in saving lives.

“We will start to see that turn around when people understand that resources are available, that we don’t have to take certain actions. We have other choices,” said Indianapolis City-County Council President Vop Osili.

To put 151 homicides in perspective, in 2017, 2018 and 2019, the city didn’t reach that number until mid-November.