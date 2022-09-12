INDIANAPOLIS – A series of shootings in Indy Sunday night and Monday morning left three people dead in the span of five hours.

The coroner confirmed the identities of some of those victims on Monday.

The first of three homicides took place in a parking lot outside a restaurant near 79th and Michigan.

Police believe a disturbance Sunday night ended with 35-year-old Israel Saavedra-Delgado shot to death and another victim pistol-whipped.

Three hours later, police said two people were shot sitting inside a pickup truck next to a convenience store at 34th and Brouse.

A woman was found dead inside that truck. Neighbors saw one gunman fire into the truck and then walk away. The identity of the woman is still pending notification of her family.

Two hours after that killing, police said 34-year-old Paul Wade was found shot to death while walking near the intersection of 18th and Dequincy.

Right now all three deaths remain unsolved and police are asking for anyone with information to speak up.

“It’s a partnership and we’ve seen a higher number of arrests made based on community and police collaboration,” said IMPD Officer William Young. “The numbers are down due to what the community has given us with those tips.”

In fact, the three deaths bring the total number of homicides this year to 156. That’s a drastic decrease compared to the 191 killings on the same day last year, but the numbers are still significantly higher than any year prior to 2020.

That’s why IMPD says the public continues to play an important role in driving those numbers down.

“Our numbers are down when it comes to homicides, however, we have a lot of work to do and we realize that,” said Young.

Anyone with information on any of the three homicides is asked to contact either IMPD’s homicide office or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.