JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Court records reveal that an Indianapolis firefighter drove to a home in Johnson County with a Ring Pop candy and intentions to have sex with a 14-year-old girl. There was no girl, however, and police were waiting with handcuffs.

Carl D. Wemple, 45, of New Palestine was arrested on Nov. 29 as part of a child sex sting conducted by Johnson County authorities over a two-day span that netted 21 arrests.

Wemple, who has served on the Indianapolis Fire Department for 17 years, was officially charged on Monday with one count of child solicitation, a Level 4 felony.

Carl D. Wemple (Johnson Co. Jail)

According to court documents, Wemple connected with what he believed to be a 14-year-old girl on the dating website Ashley Madison but the profile was actually part of a police sting and run by an undercover detective. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, Ashley Madison — a website that promotes itself as a place for married individuals to have affairs — is a “known prostitution (sex act) website.”

Wemple sent several messages to the decoy account including messages that acknowledged the girl’s age of 14.

“Geez my mind is in turmoil on this,” Wemple reportedly wrote in response to the girl’s age. “On 1 hand I would love to keep talking and see what happens on the other I want to run.”

Wemple didn’t run, though.

“The side that wants to keep going is stronger than stop,” he reportedly wrote.

Court documents reveal that after exchanging several sexual messages, Wemple made arrangments to meet with the decoy on Nov. 29. Wemple was told to bring a Ring Pop.

Documents detail that Wemple arrived at the location where he thought he was going to meet the underage girl, Ring Pop in hand, but found only police officers and handcuffs.

According to the court documents, Wemple admitted to arresting officers that he thought he was meeting a 14- or 15-year-old girl. Wemple also reportedly dropped his head into his hands and told officers he “would have been fine with it” if there had been a 14-year-old girl waiting and things did turn sexual.

The Indianapolis Fire Department said in December that Wemple had been suspended without pay indefinitely after his arrest. His employment status has not changed, IFD updated on Tuesday.

If convicted, Wemple could face between two and 12 years in prison on a Level 4 felony.