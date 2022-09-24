TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Sharpsville man was released from jail Friday prior to his jury trial in 2023, accusing him of the murder of Noe Contreras, 19, in December of 2020.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. on December 9, 2020 in the 4200 block of North State Road 19. Police arrived and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim was identified as 19-year-old Noe Alexander Contreras.

Police spoke to several people at the residence at the time of the shooting, and later arrested Joseph Temple on a preliminary murder charge and he was taken to the Tipton County Jail.

Friday, September 23, 2022, Temple was released from Tipton County Jail without restrictions. His pre-trial date is set for January 13, 2023 and jury trial set for January 31, 2023.

The court entry for the Order Granting Motion for Continuance states as follows:

“The jury trial in this cause is continued and this matter is now set for Final Pre-Trial Conference on 1/13/2023 at 10:00 a.m. and Jury trial on 1/31/2023 at 9:00 a.m. It is further Ordered that the Defendant be released from the Tipton County Jail, as the 10/4/2022 Jury Trial being continued was on the Defendant’s Motion for Speedy Trial. Notice ordered.”

CBS4 has reached out to the prosecutor’s office for more information. We will continue to update this article as we hear more.