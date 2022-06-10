MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – A woman charged in connection with a man’s 2019 murder in Morgan County took a plea deal in the case.

Britney Overton pleaded guilty to robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Prosecutors dropped the murder charge against her in exchange for her testimony against another defendant.

Alexander Dashiell Jackson, 23, was found dead on Sept. 13, 2019, after someone discovered a body in the 11000 block of North Mann Road in Mooresville. He’d been shot to death, police said.

More than a year later, police announced the arrests of Overton and Justin M. Blake in the case. In March 2022, a judge sentenced Blake to more than 60 years on charges of murder and robbery. A jury found him guilty in February.

Justin Blake

According to court documents, Overton and Blake had been hanging out with Jackson on the night of Sept. 9, 2019, when Blake shot and killed Jackson.

Blake later told his grandmother he’d shot someone and showed her a news story about Jackson’s death. Overton initially denied her involvement.

However, police found a car that Jackson had rented abandoned on the southwest side on Sept. 12, 2019, the day before Jackson’s death. DNA from a set of keys left inside the vehicle provided a match to Overton.

According to court documents, Overton used Facebook Messenger to ask some friends if they knew where they could get a gun (“a cheap but reliable burner”) in the days before Jackson’s death.