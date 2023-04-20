MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie police responded to a home twice in 12 hours after reports of shots fired at the residence. Between their two visits, investigators found four bullet casings and five bullet holes in a car that had been parked outside.

Police said one of the things both scenes had in common was a Jeep seen driving away after shots were fired.

A woman living at the home claimed the shooter was Porcha Womick, according to court documents. She told police Womick used to date her boyfriend and had been causing issues for the past three years, often driving by her home and coming to the boyfriend’s place of work.

Officers were first called to the home on E. First Street around 2:25 p.m. on April 5. The female caller said she had gotten into an argument with Womick outside of the home shortly before the shots were fired. She said when she went back inside, she heard at least four gunshots.

Investigators did not find any damage to the home but did find three 9mm bullet casings in an alley behind the house.

It did not take long for the police to be called out to the home again. At 1:18 a.m. on April 6, the woman said shots were fired at her home again and a Jeep was seen driving away.

When police investigated the second incident, court documents stated they found five bullet holes in a Chrysler parked outside and one 9mm bullet casing in the roadway. The vehicle belonged to Womick’s ex.

Ball State police officers found the Jeep a few hours later and pulled it over.

Womick was behind the wheel, and officers found a .9mm handgun in the vehicle.

She was charged with stalking, criminal recklessness and criminal mischief. She is due in court in May.