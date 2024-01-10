MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie woman was charged after being accused of setting her husband’s clothes on fire outside the couple’s doorstep.

Amber MacWhinney, 50, was charged with arson and neglect of a dependent, both Level 6 felonies; criminal mischief and criminal recklessness, both Class B misdemeanors.

Court documents said on Feb. 27, 2023, around 5 a.m., officers were called to the 2100 block of W. Sun Valley Parkway for a fire at the home stemming from a domestic incident.

The victim on the phone stated his clothes were on fire near his front door. When officers arrived, they observed a pile of burnt clothes near the front step outside the doorway.

Inside the home, police said they noticed more clothes inside near the entryway of this house. There were several burnt matches on top of this pile.

The man said his wife, identified as MacWhinney had “gotten upset” after he returned home from a friend’s house. He stated he did have a couple of alcoholic beverages.

Police said that the woman was possibly having mental and emotional issues that could stem from her “current physical medical conditions.”

Investigators on the scene began conducting an arson investigation regarding the fire at the home.

Officers were able to then speak with MacWhinney who was sleeping in a room with the couple’s son and asked what happened.

MacWhinney stated that she and her husband agreed to burn the clothes because “they were going to move soon.” MacWhinney also alleged that her husband burnt all her clothes the day before outside and that he wanted her to burn the clothes in the fireplaces at the home.

Investigators said they noticed some objects near one of the fireplaces were in “disarray” but didn’t observe any burnt clothing or matches near either fireplace.

MacWhinney was taken to the local hospital for immediate health detention for “putting herself and her family in danger.”

An initial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 1 at 1:30 p.m.