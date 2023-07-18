INDIANAPOLIS — A Muncie resident has been charged in Delaware Circuit Court in relation to an early May incident after he allegedly bought drugs from 18-year-old Darrion Hill, a Muncie teenager who was charged with dealing a narcotic drug in June.

According to court documents filed earlier this month in Delaware Circuit Court, Ronnie Brown was charged with one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a Level 2 felony, in relation to the May 8 incident.

According to an affidavit for probable cause, an officer from the Muncie Police Department pulled over a vehicle driven by Brown on May 8. Officers claim that when the car was pulled over, Hill, the passenger in the car who was a minor at the time, exited the vehicle and was detained. Officers allegedly found four bags of suspected crack cocaine on Hill when he was detained.

Brown told officers at the time that he picked Hill up and that Hill agreed to pay Brown for a ride. When officers processed the scene, they found a gun on the passenger’s seat of the vehicle, along with a “plastic bag containing a white crystal-like substance near the front passenger seat, and a scale just outside the front passenger door.”

Brown denied that the drugs or the gun were his. However, officers allege in the documents that Brown admitted that he bought drugs from Hill in the past.

According to previous reports, Hill was charged in June and he is expected to be charged as an adult for the following counts:

Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, a Level 2 felony;

Possession of a Narcotic Drug, a Level 3 felony;

Two other misdemeanors.

A pretrial conference for Hill is expected to be conducted at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 5, with a jury trial scheduled for 9 a.m. on Dec. 12.