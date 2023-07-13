MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie father is under arrest after police said the man failed to file a police report for his missing 11-year-old daughter despite not seeing her for nine days.

Ronald Hill III, 24, was arrested on May 17. He was officially charged with three counts of child neglect, each Level 6 felonies, on Monday.

According to a police report, Muncie officers were called to Hill’s E. 5th Street home on May 17 after a family member reported his daughter missing. Hill reportedly told police that he hadn’t seen his daughter since May 8 and claimed she ran away frequently.

Police said Hill didn’t file a police report, however, and records showed that despite his claim of his daughter frequently running off, no previous reports had been filed by Hill.

According to the police report, a Muncie officer contacted the daughter’s school and was told that the girl had missed over 70 days of school.

Police arrested Hill on neglect charges citing his lack of filing a police report while also stating he made no attempt to locate his daughter.