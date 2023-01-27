MUNCIE, Ind. — Parents of a 5-month-old girl were arrested on Thursday after doctors discovered the baby was suffering from two broken legs, a broken arm, 15 fractured ribs and two skull fractures that caused a brain bleed.

The Muncie Police Department arrested Austin Lee Choate, 24, and Montana Alexis Davis, 23, on Thursday evening charging both Muncie parents with neglect of a dependent, a Level 3 felony.

Davis faces an additional charge of battery on a child under 14, also a Level 3 felony.

Austin Choate (Courtesy: Delaware County Sheriff’s Department) Montana Davis (Courtesy: Delaware County Sheriff’s Department)

According to court documents, Choate brought the 5-month-old girl to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital on Thursday for a possible broken arm. A skeletal survey ended up revealing far more injuries than a broken arm, however.

Police reported that upon learning of the extent of the baby’s injuries, Choate blamed Davis for breaking the baby’s arms and said “he wasn’t going to jail for something he didn’t do.”

Police later spoke to Davis who reportedly confessed to trying to pull the baby’s arm out from under her stomach and hearing a “pop” and realizing she may have “accidentally broke her arm.”

Documents reveal that after officers told Davis about the extent of her baby’s injuries, Davis became “very loud” and “shifted blame” becoming “irrational” as she talked to herself. Davis also allegedly told police she was a 24/7 stay-at-home mom with “no one else caring for the (child).”

Choate reportedly told police he worked a lot and is “never home.” He corroborated that Davis was the baby’s primary caregiver.

Davis and Choate could face between three and 16 years in prison if found guilty of a Level 3 felony.